A little magic for 13 Food for Families

We want to make sure West Michigan families can put food in the table.

These are trying times for many amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We would like to help provide a little distraction today and are encouraging you to help feed West Michigan families if you can.

Our own Val Lego spoke with Magician P.J. Weber to bring us a little magic today.

If you can help, please go to /hunger to donate.

Watch the special below: