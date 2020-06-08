x
A little magic for 13 Food for Families

We want to make sure West Michigan families can put food in the table.
Credit: 13OYS

These are trying times for many amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We would like to help provide a little distraction today and are encouraging you to help feed West Michigan families if you can.

Our own Val Lego spoke with Magician P.J. Weber to bring us a little magic today.

If you can help, please go to /hunger to donate. 

Watch the special below:

