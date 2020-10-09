Ford Museum commemorates the 19th anniversary of 9/11

The museum is putting on the annual West Michigan Community Day of Remembrance. The Scout Salute will continue the tradition of honoring those killed in 9/11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This year is the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that killed 2,977 people and injured more than 6,000.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will put on the annual West Michigan Community Day of Remembrance and the Scout Salute committee will continue the tradition of honoring those who died during the attacks.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the public event will be held virtually. The Ford Museum's tribute is the longest Sept. 11 tribute in the nation not held at the sites of the attacks.

The Boy Scouts of America will lead the community in a day-long salute.

The remembrance activities will be open to the public on the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation’s Facebook beginning at sunrise, 7:19 a.m.

To pay respect to all those who died during the terrorist attacks, honor guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments will lower the flag outside of the Gerald R. Ford Public Museum at sunrise to commemorate the opening of the day’s events.

At the exact times that planes crashed into the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and in Shanksville, Penn., the Grand Rapids Fire Department will ring a bell honoring those who died.

At noon, retired Brigadier General and former Deputy Assistance Secretary for Homeland Security Michael C.H. McDaniel, himself an Eagle Scout and current WMU-Cooley Law School associate dean, will speak. At 6:45 p.m., the Boy Scouts of America will lead a short discussion on the day’s activities and a closing ceremony will take place at sunset, 7:59 p.m.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.