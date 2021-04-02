Kent County foster families to receive free meals for Valentine's Day

Foster Kent Kids partnered with Closet of Hope and The Candied Yam to distribute more than 100 meals for foster families in Kent County for Valentine's Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Foster Kent Kids announced on Thursday a collaboration with Closet of Hope to distribute 115 meals to local foster families for Valentine’s Day.

The meals will be coming from The Candied Yam. Foster Kent Kids and Closet of Hope will distribute them on Saturday, Feb. 13.

“Together with Foster Kent Kids we are excited to celebrate foster families and love on them with a special Valentine’s meal that they don’t have to cook,” said Julie Driver, Closet of Hope co-founder. “We seek to serve this community to help lighten their heavy load and remind them that we are in this together.”

Closet of Hope is a volunteer-run resource providing clothing and other items free of charge to children of Foster, Adoptive, Kinship, Guardianship and Safe Families in the community.

The Candied Yam, who's owner has personal connections to foster care and food insecurity, provided a $1,500 discount from the cost of the meals to make the distribution possible.

“Before being adopted, I experienced food insecurity, rummaging through trash cans in order to eat,” says Jessica Ann Tyson, owner of The Candied Yam. “I’m excited to help Foster Kent Kids provide meals to local families because food is meant to be cooked with love and shared with family, friends, and community.”

Foster Kent Kids is a coalition comprised of the five private foster care agencies in Kent County, West Michigan Partnership for Children, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

