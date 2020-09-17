Foster parents retire after 56 years of service

The family says they've taken in between 200 and 300 children.

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Corwin and Kay Tischer have spent nearly the past six decades of their lives caring for Michigan's foster children, and today they hang up their coats to retire.

The couple started their foster care journey unexpectedly, when the volunteered to help a family member care for two of their nine children amid a rough patch.

"We took two of their girls to lighten their load for a season, and then we got real interested in foster care," Corwin said.

The Tischers then got registered as legal foster parents and kept their home open, once having a total of nine children in their house, which included their four biological children.

"The washing machine ran seven days a week," Corwin laughed.

Kay said one of the most challenging aspects was working through emotions with many of the children, adding that she leaned on her faith to help.

"I'd let them stand in front to the mirrors and said they can’t do anything until they tell themselves that they love themselves and that God loves them also," she said.

The couple said they treated each foster children like they would treat themselves.

"I always said I wouldn't ask them to do anything I wouldn't do," Kay explained.

Corwin said all the children attended church with the family and often showed at 4-H as well, alongside his grandchildren.

"The foster care kids always liked to help out with the animals, and it's therapy for them," he explained, "They sold their animals and they put their money in the bank, and we told them they couldn't use it, they had to save it for college."

Bethany Christian Services (BCS) honored the family today with a plaque and gift, thanking them for their years of service.

"We’ll be sad to see them go, but I know they won’t be too far away either," Timothy Nolan, BCS Holland branch director said.

The Tischers said they still keep in touch with many of their foster children, and encourage those who can to sign up as foster parents. As of July 2020, there are 12,251 kids in foster care in Michigan

"If a new foster family wanted to ask us some questions, we’d be more than glad to help them out," Corwin said, "...It does put a positive role in these kids lives and without foster care, I don’t know where we’d be."