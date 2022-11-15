A BLOODY RIVALRY | Alumni groups compete to see who can donate most blood

Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State graduates in West Michigan will be competing in the West Michigan Alumni Blood Bowl through December 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you get a Michigan fan, a Michigan State fan, a Notre Dame fan and an Ohio State fan altogether in the same building you might notice some dirty looks exchanged. But in this case, alumni from those prestigious institutions will be all be working together for the same cause, while engaging in some friendly competition.

The West Michigan Alumni Blood Bowl began on Tuesday and it runs through December 15. Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State's West Michigan and Grand Rapids-based alumni groups are competing.

The idea is simple. Whichever school's alumni group donates the most blood in that time wins.

To participate, schedule an appointment by calling 866-642-5663 and including your alumni club code (MSU, UM, ND or OSU). Donors are also encouraged to wear their college gear when they come in for their donation appointment.

Additionally, the West Michigan Spartans, which is Michigan State's local alumni group, will be sponsoring an event called "Combos for Coats." Through Nov. 19, you can donate a gently-used coat at any participating Wendy's location. You'll get a Wendy's combo in return, and those coats, along with hats and gloves, will be given to local elementary and middle school children.

"Between these two events, the scholarship money that's raised, the Day of Service, it just highlights the true Spartan spirit and spirit of serving community," said Raul Alvarez who serves as the director of Michigan State University Alumni Relations for West Michigan.

"We certainly encourage everyone to get involved somehow. Keep people warm. Save lives. Have a friendly competition between the different alumni involved in this, and just keep supporting what's going on the community."

Participating Wendy's locations in our viewing area include:

Allegan: 1509 Lincoln Road

1509 Lincoln Road Battle Creek: 929 W. Columbia Avenue

929 W. Columbia Avenue Battle Creek: 1428 Capital Avenue

1428 Capital Avenue Big Rapids: 614 S. State Street

614 S. State Street Caledonia: 8258 Broadmoor Avenue

8258 Broadmoor Avenue Cedar Springs: 14099 White Creek Avenue

14099 White Creek Avenue Comstock Park: 4694 West River Drive

4694 West River Drive Comstock Park: 5960 Alpine Avenue NW

5960 Alpine Avenue NW Cutlerville: 480 68th Street SW

480 68th Street SW Grand Haven: 445 N. Beacon Boulevard

445 N. Beacon Boulevard Grand Rapids: 3921 29th Street SE

3921 29th Street SE Grand Rapids: 2333 28th Street SE

2333 28th Street SE Grand Rapids: 1061 Michigan Street NE

1061 Michigan Street NE Grand Rapids: 3301 Plainfield Avenue NE

3301 Plainfield Avenue NE Grand Rapids: 1975 E. Beltline Avenue NE

1975 E. Beltline Avenue NE Grand Rapids: 5070 E. Beltline Avenue NE

5070 E. Beltline Avenue NE Grand Rapids: 6628 Kalamazoo Avenue SE

6628 Kalamazoo Avenue SE Grandville: 4435 Canal Avenue

4435 Canal Avenue Holland: 816 E. 16th Street

816 E. 16th Street Holland: 250 N. River Avenue

250 N. River Avenue Holland: 3176 West Shore Drive

3176 West Shore Drive Holland: 1162 Washington Avenue

1162 Washington Avenue Hudsonville: 4037 32nd Avenue

4037 32nd Avenue Jenison: 2215 Port Sheldon Road

2215 Port Sheldon Road Kalamazoo: 5455 W. Main Street

5455 W. Main Street Kalamazoo: 3805 Covington Road

3805 Covington Road Kalamazoo: 5796 Gull Road

5796 Gull Road Kalamazoo: 5128 South 9th Street

5128 South 9th Street Kentwood: 4343 Patterson Avenue SE

4343 Patterson Avenue SE Ludington: 5189 W. US 10

5189 W. US 10 Muskegon: 1865 E. Sherman Boulevard

1865 E. Sherman Boulevard Muskegon: 1756 North Getty Road

1756 North Getty Road Muskegon: 1786 E. Apple Avenue

1786 E. Apple Avenue Newaygo: 250 W. Pine Lake

250 W. Pine Lake Norton Shores: 801 West Norton Avenue

801 West Norton Avenue Paw Paw: 828 S. Kalamazoo Avenue

828 S. Kalamazoo Avenue Plainwell/Otsego: 1185 M-89

1185 M-89 Portage: 5830 S. Westnedge Avenue

5830 S. Westnedge Avenue Portage: 4301 W. Centre Avenue

4301 W. Centre Avenue Portland: 1695 E. Grand River Avenue

1695 E. Grand River Avenue South Haven: 72401 County Road 388

72401 County Road 388 Walker: 2315 Alpine Avenue NW

2315 Alpine Avenue NW Walker: 3922 Lake Michigan Drive

3922 Lake Michigan Drive Wyoming: 2351 Gezon Parkway

2351 Gezon Parkway Wyoming: 165 54th Street

165 54th Street Wyoming: 1600 28th Street SW

