A BLOODY RIVALRY | Alumni groups compete to see who can donate most blood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you get a Michigan fan, a Michigan State fan, a Notre Dame fan and an Ohio State fan altogether in the same building you might notice some dirty looks exchanged. But in this case, alumni from those prestigious institutions will be all be working together for the same cause, while engaging in some friendly competition.
The West Michigan Alumni Blood Bowl began on Tuesday and it runs through December 15. Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State's West Michigan and Grand Rapids-based alumni groups are competing.
The idea is simple. Whichever school's alumni group donates the most blood in that time wins.
To participate, schedule an appointment by calling 866-642-5663 and including your alumni club code (MSU, UM, ND or OSU). Donors are also encouraged to wear their college gear when they come in for their donation appointment.
Additionally, the West Michigan Spartans, which is Michigan State's local alumni group, will be sponsoring an event called "Combos for Coats." Through Nov. 19, you can donate a gently-used coat at any participating Wendy's location. You'll get a Wendy's combo in return, and those coats, along with hats and gloves, will be given to local elementary and middle school children.
"Between these two events, the scholarship money that's raised, the Day of Service, it just highlights the true Spartan spirit and spirit of serving community," said Raul Alvarez who serves as the director of Michigan State University Alumni Relations for West Michigan.
"We certainly encourage everyone to get involved somehow. Keep people warm. Save lives. Have a friendly competition between the different alumni involved in this, and just keep supporting what's going on the community."
Participating Wendy's locations in our viewing area include:
- Allegan: 1509 Lincoln Road
- Battle Creek: 929 W. Columbia Avenue
- Battle Creek: 1428 Capital Avenue
- Big Rapids: 614 S. State Street
- Caledonia: 8258 Broadmoor Avenue
- Cedar Springs: 14099 White Creek Avenue
- Comstock Park: 4694 West River Drive
- Comstock Park: 5960 Alpine Avenue NW
- Cutlerville: 480 68th Street SW
- Grand Haven: 445 N. Beacon Boulevard
- Grand Rapids: 3921 29th Street SE
- Grand Rapids: 2333 28th Street SE
- Grand Rapids: 1061 Michigan Street NE
- Grand Rapids: 3301 Plainfield Avenue NE
- Grand Rapids: 1975 E. Beltline Avenue NE
- Grand Rapids: 5070 E. Beltline Avenue NE
- Grand Rapids: 6628 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
- Grandville: 4435 Canal Avenue
- Holland: 816 E. 16th Street
- Holland: 250 N. River Avenue
- Holland: 3176 West Shore Drive
- Holland: 1162 Washington Avenue
- Hudsonville: 4037 32nd Avenue
- Jenison: 2215 Port Sheldon Road
- Kalamazoo: 5455 W. Main Street
- Kalamazoo: 3805 Covington Road
- Kalamazoo: 5796 Gull Road
- Kalamazoo: 5128 South 9th Street
- Kentwood: 4343 Patterson Avenue SE
- Ludington: 5189 W. US 10
- Muskegon: 1865 E. Sherman Boulevard
- Muskegon: 1756 North Getty Road
- Muskegon: 1786 E. Apple Avenue
- Newaygo: 250 W. Pine Lake
- Norton Shores: 801 West Norton Avenue
- Paw Paw: 828 S. Kalamazoo Avenue
- Plainwell/Otsego: 1185 M-89
- Portage: 5830 S. Westnedge Avenue
- Portage: 4301 W. Centre Avenue
- Portland: 1695 E. Grand River Avenue
- South Haven: 72401 County Road 388
- Walker: 2315 Alpine Avenue NW
- Walker: 3922 Lake Michigan Drive
- Wyoming: 2351 Gezon Parkway
- Wyoming: 165 54th Street
- Wyoming: 1600 28th Street SW
