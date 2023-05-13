Fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities in honor of Deven Free

The auction includes a wide variety of items including a kitchen aid stand mixer, a PlayStation controller set, bedding, and more.

AUGUSTA, Mich. — A business in Augusta, MI is helping a West Michigan family raise money for Ronald McDonald House in honor of their son that passed away.

In 2021, Deven Free was critically injured by a BB gun in Galesburg.

Sadly, Deven passed away last year but his family want to commemorate his birthday this year by giving back to the organization that helped them during a difficult time.

They turned to Bin & Pallet Co. to host a fundraiser

Profits for the auction will help the free family buy supplies for Ronald McDonald House of Ann Arbor.

“They wanted to provide them with items and products that they found useful when they were staying at the Ronald McDonald House. So, in his honor, you know, giving back to them, as they you know, they help them so much during their stay there,” Melissa Brink. Owner of Bin & Pallet Co., said.

The auction includes a wide variety of items including a kitchen aid stand mixer, a PlayStation controller set, bedding, and more.

The auction ends Sunday (May 14) at noon.

To take part in the auction click, here.

