'The house imploded on him,' sister of Gaylord resident severely injured in tornado says

GAYLORD, Mich. — Residents at the Nottingham Mobile Home Park, one of the hardest hit areas of the tornado that devastated Gaylord, Michigan, could finally return home Sunday afternoon to assess what is left of their homes.

Media has been kept off the property, but a representative from the park told 13 On Your Side they have 74 lots in total, and by midafternoon Sunday, around 50 of those residents had made their way back.

All of the dogs that were missing from homes in the park have been found, but there are a number of cats still unaccounted for, management said. Some volunteers will be putting out traps to hopefully reunite those animals with their owners soon.

13 On Your Side was able to catch up with the sister of one of the park residents who was badly hurt.

Dave Harding's home was completely destroyed by Friday's tornado. He's alive, but still fighting for his health at a hospital in Ann Arbor.

"He was home with their son, Max, and their pets. He got up to go grab his phone because he felt the house going crazy and didn't even have an opportunity to get where he was going, the house imploded on him," his sister, Holly Harding, said.

"He had walls and doors across his midsection. He has a broken T4, a broken T5, broken ribs, a punctured lung. He has a one in 50 chance of walking again, but there's a chance," said Holly.

Dave has a wife, Jen, and two sons, according to his GoFundMe. He is slated for surgery again tomorrow morning. You can donate to his family and help with medical bills through their GoFundMe here.

