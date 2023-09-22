Annual GIANT Awards nominations are now open

The event aims to recognize exceptional African American leaders for their contributions to the history, culture and quality of life in West Michigan communities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nominations for Grand Rapids Community College's 41st annual GIANT Awards are officially open.

Created in 1983 by Dr. Patricia Pulliam and the late Cedric Ward, the event aims to recognize exceptional African American leaders for their contributions to the history, culture and quality of life in West Michigan communities.

“This event shows the beauty and significance of where we live and who we serve,” said Tempy Mann, chairperson of the 41st GIANT Awards. “This is the time to celebrate the African American community; to say look at us, look at what we’ve done, and look at how we’ve contributed to this city and our community.”

The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2024, at the DeVos Place Ballroom.

Mann said 13 members of the community will be awarded at the ceremony.

Nominations for the awards can be submitted through 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 at this link.

The selection committee encourages those who have previously nominated people who haven't been selected for an award to submit their nomination again, as this is a new application.

Proceeds from the event will support the Milo M. Brown Memorial Scholarship established in 1987, the Junior GIANT Cedric Ward Leadership Scholarship and the Junior GIANT Dr. Patricia Pulliam Leadership Scholarship, both established in 2017.

