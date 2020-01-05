GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Although you won’t see cookie-laden tables outside hardware stores and churches, the Girl Scouts are offering everything from Thin Mints to Peanut Butter Patties for online purchase to help those battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Girl Scouts all over the U.S., including here in western Michigan, are hosting virtual cookie booths.

“Because of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, our girls are not out selling their cookies in the traditional way,’’ said Stacy Jenkins, product program supervisor for Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan. “But they are certainly still available.’’

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan recently launched what is called the “Cookie Care Challenge.’’

RELATED: Girls Scouts move cookie sales online amid coronavirus social distancing

It is part of a national campaign to encourage Girl Scouts supporters to make an online donation for cookie purchases.

By visiting www.gshom.org, people can purchase cookies that will then be donated to frontline workers and others, Jenkins said. The online form allows you to buy and donate up to 40 boxes for $200 or one box for $5.

As of April 21, more than 1 million boxes of cookies have been sold, according to blog.girlscouts.org.

“We’re sending cookies to hospitals and first responders as well as food banks,’’ she said. “So, whatever you donate, every five dollars will purchase a box of cookies that will be sent out to first responders.’’

RELATED: Hudsonville thanking essential workers with free ice cream

Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan has about 28,000 boxes available. Thin mints remain the most popular in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Jenkins said.

People who want to order cookies for themselves may need to wait, she said. “I apologize, it is taking a little longer for some of our shipping,’’ Jenkins explained.

Girl Scout cookies, she said, offer a measure of comfort during the pandemic.

“They really want that comfort food, that taste of home,’’ Jenkins said. “They need something while they’re hanging out with their families and working through these trying times.’’

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.