WYOMING, Mich. — Students and teachers at Godfrey Lee Schools are raising money for families in need during the holiday season in the memory of one of their teachers.

Tracy Cashman died last year after she fell through the ice trying to save her dog. But she still lives on in the heart of her colleagues and students.

"[She] was a loyal employee who always went above and beyond the call of duty. She loved the Lee kids and was very loved in return," the description of the fundraising page says.

The school's fundraising goal is $5,000. Within five days since the Joyful LEE Giving to Mrs. Tracy's Holidy Fund campaign started, more than half of their goal has been reached. As of Dec. 6, $3,000 will be used to help the "less fortunate kids at Godfrey Lee Schools," according to the page's description.

This isn't the school's first fundraiser for kids in need of gifts during the holiday season. Last year, they raised over $10,000 with the help of Cashman.

"[She] was always a part of our fundraising and enjoyed helping the [Lee families]," the fundraising page description says.

The school is encouraging the public to follow in Cashman's footsteps.

"Please help us continue to pass on help and love to our kids in the spirit of as the kids called her Mrs.Tracy," the page says.

