ROCKFORD, Mich. - God's Roamin' Kitchen was rolled out on Monday, Oct. 22.

The food truck is a new initiative from God's Kitchen Food & Pantry Programming which will provide free meals to individuals and families in rural areas who may need a hot meal and might not have transportation to come to other food distribution sites.

Catholic Charities West Michigan says that certain rural communities do not have adequate access to grocery stores. They cited Mecosta County, where almost 15 percent of the population are food insecure.

The first meal that God's Roamin' Kitchen served was maple rosemary roasted chicken quarters with cranberry wild rice salad and charred squash with a green salad topped with a sherry shallot vinaigrette.

"We are very excited to launch this new food truck, God's Roamin' Kitchen, in the rural communities around Grand Rapids because we know that the need is great," said Chris Slater, CEO of Catholic Charities West Michigan. "The food truck will not only provide help to the hungry, but we hope that it will also provide more anonymity to any patron that needs a meal."

