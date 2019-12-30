SIX LAKES, Mich. — A GoFundMe page for a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a pond the day after Christmas has reached its goal of $15,000.

Beau Belson was reported missing on Christmas day after they were playing outside at his grandmother's house near N. Holland Road and Fleck Road. The page was set up by Beau's cousin, Cindy Belson.

Michigan State Police said hundreds of community members and first responders helped them look for the boy.

The GoFundMe page said all proceeds will go to Beau's parents to pay for any funeral or memorial expenses, along with any other expenses they may have while grieving.

Cindy Belson told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the support was overwhelming and "the selflessness, let alone on a holiday — was just amazing."

Montcalm County Central Dispatch posted to their Facebook page that Beau Belson was missing around 8 p.m. on Christmas day. By 10 p.m., the post was shared nearly 2,000 times and had over 100 comments with people expressing their condolences and volunteering to help.

More than 300 people donated to the GoFundMe page and it has been shared more than 3,000 times.

Michigan State Police has not confirmed how or when Beau entered the water. They are currently investigating his death, but no foul play is suspected.

