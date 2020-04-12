Get into the holiday spirit virtually: Grand Rapids' Christmas tree lighting happening Friday

Tonight the annual Grand Rapids Christmas tree lighting in Rosa Parks Circle will take place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids announced Friday it will be hosting a virtual event for the annual Christmas Tree lighting due to COVID-19.

To adhere to safety guidelines, the city is asking that people do not gather or attend the event in-person, but instead to watch it on TV or on the City of Grand Rapids Facebook page. The city said it would also be streaming the events that would normally come after the tree lighting starting at 4 p.m.

The entertainment will feature New City Kids, Opera Grand Rapids, and the Salvation Army Brass Band. Plus, footage from the Ice Gurus carving the moose which is from a 5,000 pound block of ice. There are four artists who will have spent a hundred hours carving the beautiful beast.

The Salvation Army will also have a Red Kettle onsite through Monday evening for holiday season donations.

Be sure to tune into 13 On Your Side Facebook page live stream at 5:45 p.m. to watch the event.

