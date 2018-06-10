KENT COUNTY, Mich. - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month which focuses on the importance of raising awareness of the employment needs and contributions to individuals with all types of disabilities.

The Disability Advocates of Kent County have announced that the City of Grand Rapids has been named the 2018 recipient of its annual Invest in Ability Award.

The Invest in Ability Award recognizes an individual or organization who has worked to advance and improve the lives of people with disabilities. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will be accepting the award on behalf of the city at the Invest in Ability dinner on Oct. 22. The dinner will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. You can purchase tickets for the event here.

Past recipients of the Invest in Ability Award include John Loeks, Meijer, Kate Pew Wolters, Mayor George Hartwell, and Mary K. Hoodhood.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM