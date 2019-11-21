GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has improved its LGBTQ equality rating according to a new study released by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

The city received a 92 out of 100 on the Human Rights Commission 2019 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) report, a 16-point jump from the city's 2018 MEI score of 76. The city's first MEI score in 2014 was 68.

RELATED: More than half of same-sex couples cohabitating are married

RELATED: Amid LGBTQ protests, Chick-fil-A changes donation policy

RELATED: Anxiety over Supreme Court arguments pervades Coming Out Day

The MEI rated 506 cities and assessed each on 49 criteria covering city-wide, non-discrimination protections, policies for municipal employees, city services, law enforcement and the city's leadership on LGBTQ equality.

The average score for cities in Michigan is 74 out of 100 points, which falls above the national average of 60. Ann Arbor, Detroit, East Lansing and Ferndale each came in with a perfect score of 100. Grand Rapids had the next highest rank at 92. The city of Warren ranked the lowest in the state at 14.

Grand Rapids improved its score this year through actions like strengthening its non-discrimination policies, adding LBGTQ police and executive-level liaison, and implementing inclusive employment policies, which include a newly formed Employee Resource Group (ERG) and gender-neutral bathrooms in city hall.

RELATED: AG seeks to halt ruling that allows adoption agencies to turn away LGBT couples

RELATED: Grand Rapids leaders set to vote on reworked human rights ordinance Tuesday

"Our ERG group is helping city hall through all the various departments understand the very different aspects of dealing with trans people, how people identify. At one point you’re talking about sexual orientation, at one point gender identity. They’re two very different areas," said Tommy Allen, the first LGBTQ chair of the Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission.

This year will also mark the first time that Grand Rapids Pride Center will walk in the Grand Rapids Santa Parade, which Pride's center administrator Larry DeShane Jr. says is a physical representation of progress.

"As a youth I never saw anyone reflected that had my sexuality in a positive light, but now we get to be a power or positive light for a child who is sitting there, seeing that they are okay and that they are accepted," he said.

Proud to be healthy coordinator for the center Leslie Bokor echoed a similar response, saying they are excited to be a part of the visibility for young kids.

"I think of myself when I was little, and I didn't see myself anywhere. I couldn't see myself reflected in books or television or the people around me. But now, tiny kids who are trans or non-binary will get to see that. Being able to see yourself in your culture gives you a path, gives you a story, gives you some validation that used to be hard to come by," they said.

DeShane and Bokor both said they've seen progress in acceptance, from things like flags being hung by residents and businesses, to Mel Trotter Ministries opening the only adult, transgender shelter in the state. However, while the city is making big strides in the way of LGBTQ equality, Bokor and DeShane say there's more work to be done.

"I think when we look at statistics, we have to be very mindful that those are oftentimes based off of something that's written down, a word or a statement or a policy, rather than an actual life impact," DeShane said, "...even though it's increasing and in Grand Rapids it's getting much better...we have so many individual lives who are still impacted negatively and that a percent or a score can never accurately judge a city."

Allen said it will take more than the city of Grand Rapids to create lasting change, noting that much comes down to state-level decisions.

"It is still legal in our state to fire or deny housing to an LGBTQ person, so we know we've got some work to do within our state," he said, later adding that he will continue to work with the Grand Rapids government to bring inclusive changes to the city.

"We're going to be voting on a legislative plan and a resolution coming up soon, and I'm going to be watching to see if we'll have some of those things in the agenda," he said.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.