GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Pride Center says their thirty-first annual celebration was also their largest.
The Pride Festival took place at Calder Plaza on June 15, and the fest attracted more than 12,000 people along with 150 vendors -- making it their biggest event ever.
The festival serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the Pride Center.
