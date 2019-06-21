GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Pride Center says their thirty-first annual celebration was also their largest. 

The Pride Festival took place at Calder Plaza on June 15, and the fest attracted more than 12,000 people along with 150 vendors -- making it their biggest event ever. 

The festival serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the Pride Center. 

