Grand Rapids Public Museum to welcome guests to the wonderful world of 'Bugs'

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced their newest exhibition will give audiences an up-close look into the lives of some miraculous bugs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is set to welcome the traveling exhibition Bugs on Oct. 14.

The exhibition will feature large-scale bug models and hands-on interactive experiences for people of all ages to enjoy and learn from.

There will be four different bugs included in the exhibition, each with its own fully immersive chamber.

One chamber will feature the orchid mantis who hunts prey disguised as "the most beautiful flower of all" and another will feature the jewel wasp who acts as a "killer brain surgeon."

In the other two chambers, the audience is welcomed to fly with a dragonfly through 3D animation and become members of a group of bees defending their hive from a deadly hornet.

“We are so incredibly proud to present Bugs to the West Michigan community,” said Dustin Tyler, VP of Marketing & Public Relations at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “This is one of those thrilling exhibits with a combination of spectacular visuals, immersive activities, and powerful learning opportunities. It is truly an exhibit for all ages, and sure to leave a lasting impression.”

Created by the National Museum of New Zealand, Te Papa, in collaboration with the five-time Academy Award-winning film studio, Wētā Workshop.

“For 450 million years, bugs have been getting smarter. From brain surgery to teamwork to the power of flight – they really can do it all. Now they’re sharing their genius to help humans make the world a better place,” said exhibition co-creator and Weta Workshop CEO and co-founder, Sir Richard Taylor.

Bugs will be on display at GRPM from Oct. 14 through Feb. 4, 2024, and are included with general admission to the museum.

The museum offers discounts for Kent County residents, and Kent County children aged 17 and under can visit for free every day.

Visitors can reserve their tickets in advance on the museum's website. Members will receive early access to the exhibit through a members-only preview.

