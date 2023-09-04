Ronald McDonald House hosting food drive for pantry at Grand Rapids location

Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan is hosting a food drive to restock its food pantry at the Grand Rapids location.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the next two weeks, Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan (RMHC) is asking the community for help in restocking its food pantry.

RMHC provides a place to stay for families who have to travel to Grand Rapids in order to receive treatment for their child's serious injury or illness. The house gives families a furnished room and access to food while they stay.

RMHC West Michigan is hosting a food drive to refill its food pantry from now until Monday, Sept. 18.

"When families come and stay with us at the Ronald McDonald House, they get their food totally for free so they can focus on the health of their child. So, we are asking the community for help to restock our pantry of prepackaged snacks, individual meals, everything to make recipes for dinners and breakfasts and things to grab and go to take to the hospital," said Megan Zars, Senior Marketing Manager at the Ronald McDonald House.

The charity is asking for all sorts of shelf-stable foods from snacks to ingredients to cook meals.

Examples of popular snacks:

Chips

Granola bars

Squeeze apple sauce pouches

Crackers

"Part of what we're looking to collect is also foods that will make our meals so pasta sauces, marinades, baking items, and this is because we are welcoming back volunteers and volunteers," Zars added.

You can drop off your items and get a sneak peek of what happens at the house on Monday, Sept. 18 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The house is located at 1323 Cedar Street NE in Grand Rapids.

