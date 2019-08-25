GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Angela Sharif-Sain is no stranger to caring for children. She was a foster mom for over 20 years and after housing close to 200 kids; she adopted six children into her family.

It came as no surprise to her loved ones when she announced last year that she wanted to hold a back-to-school bash for the community. On Saturday, that idea became a reality with hundreds of families gathering on Prince Street in southeast Grand Rapids for free backpacks, hygiene products, books and other school supplies. In addition to the school-year necessities, the event featured free food and drinks, a bounce house and exotic animal show.

"A lot of the kids in the neighborhood have never seen different animals, so why not bring them to them," Sharif-Sain said.

Before the families could collect their items or visit the animals, Sharif-Sain required them to visit the table occupied by Compassionate Autism Awareness, where they were given a 15-minute lesson on autism symptoms, inclusion and anti-bullying. The kids also used a coloring book featuring kids with autism to participate in a coloring contest.

"A six-year-old little girl made a connection, like okay that’s why that kid walks like that, and it was good to see a light bulb go off, because we made connections," table leader, Zenia Bates, said.

Most of the event came out of Sharif-Sain's pocket. She says she was able to give away around 200 backpacks and supplies to stuff in them.

"I started off saying I was only going to do 100, but 100 turned into 200," Sharif-Sain said.

She plans to hold an event again next year.

"Lip gloss, chap-stick will make a kid happy. As long as they’re happy and I can see them smile maybe next year we can see even more kids smile," she said.

Elyssa Sharif-Sain, the first foster child Angela Sharif-Sain adopted, said all of this is just who her mother is.

"That's her. She puts herself last, and she's always putting others before herself," said Elyssa Sharif-Sain.

