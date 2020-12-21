Grant Township Fire Department announces death of Fire Chief of 40 years

Fire Chief Roland Brooks died on Sunday, Dec. 20.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Monday, the Grant Township Fire Department in Oceana County announced the loss of Fire Chief Roland Brooks.

Three weeks ago, Chief Brooks fell ill and was hospitalized shortly thereafter at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. Sadly, Chief Brooks passed away yesterday, Sunday, Dec. 20, according to the department.

Chief Brooks was a member of Grant Township Fire Department for 56 years, 40 of which he served as Fire Chief up until the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Joan, his four children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services are planned for the Spring of 2021.

