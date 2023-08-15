Greenville woman's creativity helps raise money for victims in hit-and-run crash

The items are for sale for $5 each, with 70% of the proceeds going to the families involved in the tragedy.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENVILLE, Mich — A Greenville woman created keychains and air fresheners to help raise money for the families impacted by the hit-and-run crash last week near Greenville.

Jamison Laffery was killed in the crash, and two other boys- Zieke and Lukus- were injured but are expected to survive.

The woman who police say caused the crash, Brandy Sue Jones, was arrested and charged last week and is being held in jail on a $1M bond.

Erica Withey, the owner of Nana D and Daisy Jean Custom Creations, says all of her children went to Greenville schools so she knew she had to do something to help the families involved.

Withey, who owns her own home business, says she is used to making crafts so she thought of some designs that she can sell with a portion of the funds going to the survivors.

"I am so, so proud to be a Greenville resident right now, so proud," Withey told 13 ON YOUR SIDE Tuesday.

Withey created keychains and air fresheners that say Together We Stand and #JacketStrong with the Greenville school jacket logo.

The items are for sale for $5 each, with 70% of the proceeds going to the families involved in the tragedy. The air fresheners come in scenes like Hawaiian Coconut, Lilac, Vanilla, Watermelon, Woods and Hemp among others.

"Everybody and even people in our surrounding cities and in our surrounding counties are really stepping it up to support these families," she said. "To know that I can now in turn help another family out is absolutely amazing."

Withey says as a mother, her heart is with the Lafferty family.

"I am praying for them on a daily basis and as well as the other two families, they're in my prayers every day, every morning," Withey said. "I just want them to know that we are all out here, we love them. We are surrounding them with prayers, we're doing everything that we can to try to support them."