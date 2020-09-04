GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids Police offices, Jeffrey Dionne and Timothy Johnston, were promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Dionne and Johnston were selected to join the agency's leadership by Chief Eric Payne after extensive testing.

“It’s always a proud moment to recognize officers for their dedicated service to our community,” stated Chief Payne.

Payne also said,“Finding experienced officers to become front line supervisors is an important part of our leadership strategy, particularly in times like these.”

“These promotions are critical during a time when our city is facing many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having experienced leadership is paramount in providing police services to our community during this time and well into the future,” Payne concluded.

The sergeants will be formally promoted during a ceremony at a future date.

About Sergeant Dionne

Dionne was raised in Lexington, Mich. and graduated from Grand Valley State University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a minor in Sociology. After graduating from GVSU’s academy Sergeant Dionne was hired by the GRPD in September 2001 and began working in the East Service Area.

In addition to working patrol Sergeant Dionne has also held positions in the Warrant Unit, Traffic Unit and is currently a K9 handler. Sergeant Dionne has held additional duty assignments as a Field Training Officer and Background Investigator.

Sergeant Dionne is married to retired GRPD Detective Kristin Dionne and they have two children. In his spare time Jeff enjoys fishing and coaching his kids’ athletic teams.

About Sergeant Johnston

Johnston was raised in Cedar Springs, Mich. and attended Grand Valley State University. After graduating from the GVSU Police Academy, Sergeant Johnston was hired by the GRPD in July 1996.

Sergeant Johnston has worked patrol for 24 years, working in every Service Area and on every shift. Sergeant Johnston has held additional duty assignments as a member of the Board of Awards, the Mounted Unit, and as a Field Training Officer.

Sergeant Johnston is married to his wife Kyla and they have three children. In his spare time Tim enjoys reading, horse training, and spending time outdoors.

