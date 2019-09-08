GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) hosted their annual wiffle ball tournament against media organizations on Friday.

Among the teams were 13 ON YOUR SIDE staff members; from anchors to members of the sales team.

This year, we had 12 staff members participate.

Jamal Spencer

James Starks

Jon Flis

Steve Marowski

Doug Grevious

Katie Sakala

Shanna Grove

Emma Nicolas

Pattie Harmelink

Sasha Zidar

Brent Ashcroft

Nick LaFave

Unfortunately, we didn't win, but we're looking forward to next year!

