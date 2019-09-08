GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) hosted their annual wiffle ball tournament against media organizations on Friday.
Among the teams were 13 ON YOUR SIDE staff members; from anchors to members of the sales team.
This year, we had 12 staff members participate.
- Jamal Spencer
- James Starks
- Jon Flis
- Steve Marowski
- Doug Grevious
- Katie Sakala
- Shanna Grove
- Emma Nicolas
- Pattie Harmelink
- Sasha Zidar
- Brent Ashcroft
- Nick LaFave
Unfortunately, we didn't win, but we're looking forward to next year!
