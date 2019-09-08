GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) hosted their annual wiffle ball tournament against media organizations on Friday. 

Among the teams were 13 ON YOUR SIDE staff members; from anchors to members of the sales team. 

This year, we had 12 staff members participate.

  • Jamal Spencer
  • James Starks 
  • Jon Flis  
  • Steve Marowski 
  • Doug Grevious
  • Katie Sakala  
  • Shanna Grove  
  • Emma Nicolas 
  • Pattie Harmelink
  • Sasha Zidar 
  • Brent Ashcroft 
  • Nick LaFave 

Unfortunately, we didn't win, but we're looking forward to next year! 

