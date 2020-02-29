GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police officer is receiving praise from his colleagues and community members he serves for saving an injured dog from the highway on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The dog, who the police are calling Fido, was hit by a car near Burton Street SW and Towner Avenue SW. He then ran onto northbound U.S.-131 where the GRPD officer Ray Erickson saved him from after he was dispatched to the area to rescue the dog, according to the GRPD's Facebook page.

With help from Kent County Animal Control, Erickson drove the dog to BluePearl Veterinary Partners to be treated for his injuries.

The GRPD and dog lovers in the Grand Rapids community are recognizing Erickson for "helping out in this situation."

"We love hearing about all of the good our officers do every day," the GRPD wrote in a Facebook post.

One person, Mark Fredette, commented on the post, "From a family of dog lovers—we have three—thank you for showing compassion for this poor creature."

The GRPD also thanks the citizens for reporting the injured dog to the police. There is no update on Fido's injuries.

