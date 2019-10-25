GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Chief recognized the community for working together to report and respond to recent crimes.

The two instances he addressed were the death of husband and wife Todd and Tracy Fuhr, 56, who were hit by a car Saturday night, and multiple shootings Wednesday near the corner of Leonard Street NW and Quarry Avenue NW.

Chief Payne said in a press release that through social and mainstream media, and a phone tip, GRPD was able to arrest and charge the man who hit and killed the Grand Rapids couple.

Jason Steven McCann, 44, of Grand Rapids, has been charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death, while at fault.

He also praised the community for giving police officers the description of the suspect who was later arrested and put in the Kent County Juvenile Detention for multiple reports of shootings Wednesday.

The 14-year-old from Grand Rapids was found with a loaded handgun. He faces multiple felony charges.

"It is through this essential partnership that Grand Rapids will continue to spread the message that gun violence, and other threats to our life and property, will not be tolerated," said Chief Payne in a press release.

The GRPD said in the press release they cannot do their job alone and are appreciative of the support and cooperation of their community.

