Grand Rapids Public Library is checking out hotspots

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Public Library is now lending out hotspots.

You can check out a hotspot device just like a book, using their curbside pickup option, until Feb. 24 when the library buildings re-open for limited services.

In order to get a hot spot device, you need a library card. To get one of those you can click here.

The library has been discussing rolling out this program since last fall, when the pandemic exposed the disparities between low income children and their lack of access to certain technologies.

Internet access was a huge concern for most school districts as they started virtual learning.

The device is a product of the library's partnership with T-Mobile and funding from other community organizations. It can have up to 15 devices connect to it at once.

But just like books by the same author, there is only a limited supply of hotspots. There are 100 devices altogether, but they are spread out between branches, depending on the amount of requests, to meet the need in those neighborhoods.

The library released this informational video to help people learn how to set up their hotspot at home:

To learn more, visit GRPL's Lending program web page.

