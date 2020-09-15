GRPL celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual events

The community is invited to join GRPL’s free online events happening Sept. 17 through Nov. 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) is celebration National Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of online programs for both kids and adults that highlight and celebrate the Latinx community.

The GRPL will be putting on a series of programming in collaboration with local organizations, community-members, and businesses on the Grand Rapids Public Library’s official Facebook and YouTube from Sept. 17 through Nov. 2, 2020.

GRPL’s series of educational and entertaining programming includes:

Music (NOT) in the Stacks feat. Cabildo

Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

The library is taking its popular program, Music in the Stacks, online for a special feature during Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be a performance featuring local band Cabildo on Grand Rapids Public Library’s Facebook. Cabildo is a West Michigan-based alternative Latin rock collective. They deliver a unique blend of cumbia, ska, folk and other genres of music from Latin and South America.

¡Zumba Rumba!

Monday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5 at 10:20 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

Join GRPL for virtual Zumba classes led by certified instructor, Angie Ramirez. This four-part interactive digital series features lively Latin music and is perfect for Zumba beginners.

¡Vamos A Leer!

Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 from 1-1:15 p.m.

Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 from 1-1:15 p.m.

This storytime, in collaboration with Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL), Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities (GAAH), Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), LINC UP, and MSU Extension celebrates the power of being bilingual and hispanic heritage. The stories we share will be read in both Spanish and English.

Rompiendo el Estigma | Salud mental en la comunidad latina

Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Este evento se ofrecerá en español (This event will be presented in Spanish)

La salud mental y las enfermedades mentales a menudo son temas estigmatizados dentro de la comunidad latina. Júntate con la GRPL y Alex Brito, MA LPC, TLLP, CAADC, terapeuta latino, para una charla sobre las maneras de enfrentar el estigma, reconocer las señas y los síntomas de condiciones de salud mental, y buscar apoyo. Una sesión de preguntas y respuestas seguirá esta discusión y se les anima a los participantes a hacer preguntas.

Hispanic or Latino? | Discussing Latinx Identities

Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

A live discussion and exploration behind the meaning of being Hispanic or Latino. Panelist will tackle the misconceptions and stereotypes within the Grand Rapids community and nationally. After the discussion, there will be a Q&A session with the panelists.

Panelists include:

Erica Soto, Assistant Director of the Seidman Boys & Girls Club - Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth and President of BL²END - Business Leaders Linked to Encourage New Directions

Reyna Masko, Friend of the Court Investigator

Adonis Bo Torres, Board Leadership - West Michigan Latino Network

Jessica I. Ledesma, Program Manager, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Erick Picardo, Caribbean Artist

The panel will be moderated by Sonya Hernandez the Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan Vice Chair.

Art & History Lecture | Día de los Muertos

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

Local artist, Rolando Mancera will host a virtual discussion about Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and the significance of the folk art figures and motifs often associated with the Mexican holiday.

Watch Party | Macario (1960)

Friday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

The GRPL will host an online screening of Macario via Watch2Gether. A link to the event will be shared a week beforehand. Macario is a classic film that navigates important cultural elements and the socio-economic hardships of Colonial Mexico. Macario, the film's protagonist, faces three paranormal visits on the eve of Día de los Muertos while attempting to achieve his dream of eating a whole roasted turkey by himself. This film is not rated.

GRPL’s Hispanic Heritage celebration continues throughout Hispanic Heritage Month and culminates around Día de los Muertos, the Day of the Day, which takes place Oct. 31 through Nov. 2. In addition to virtual programming, GRPL is offering educational altar-kits for local teachers, parents, and caregivers to share the traditions of Día de los Muertos at home or in the classroom.

GRPL has also partnered with local Latinx-owned and operated restaurants for a Latin Flavor Weekend Showcase. On Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1 between 1 and 4 p.m., drop by a participating restaurant and present your GRPL library card to receive a delicious sampler plate for take out while supplies last. Limit one sampler plate per restaurant. Participating restaurants include: Tamales Mary, El Globo Restaurant, El Granjero Mexican Grill, and Panaderia Margo.

All library events are free, virtual, and available on GRPL’s Facebook and YouTube. For more information, visit www.grpl.org/hispanicheritage or call 616-988-5400.

