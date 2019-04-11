GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — It's a problem staring many parents in the face. Several days after Halloween, there are still piles of uneaten, leftover candy, sitting around the house and stirring up temptation.

Each year parents struggle with whether to throw it away or keep it, knowing their kids will ultimately get their hands on it.

For the past decade, Dr. Brian Nylaan has been helping families with this dilemma. And, this year is no different.

Nylaan, a Grand Rapids dentist, is holding his 10th Annual Candy Buy Back. His office will hand out $1 coins for each pound of candy. Anyone donating will also receive a treat bag containing a toothbrush and other treats.

Nylaan says last year his office collected over 400 pounds of candy and treats. To date, "he's taken 3,075 pounds of candy off the streets."

Nylaan says promoting health and dental hygiene are his top priorities. But, says the candy is used for a good cause -- to let U.S. troops abroad know they are not forgotten about.

Once collected, the candy and treats will be shipped to California as part of Operation Gratitude. From there, it is sent to Military troops around the globe.

The 10th Annual Halloween Candy Buy Back is Tuesday, November 5th between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. It will take place at the Nylaan's dental office located at 5011 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

