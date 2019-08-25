HOLLAND, Mich. — It's not often that the car community and the motorcycle community come together, says Andrew Silva. But the death of David Justice, a 42-year-old Holland man, brought out both groups to an event in Holland Sunday afternoon.

The car, truck and motorcycle show was held to remember Justice and raise money for his funeral. Silva said money raised will also go into a fund for Justice's children.

"We're all coming together because he was involved in both communities," said Silva, who helped organize the event. "We want him to be remembered as a guy who loved motorcycles and cars."

Justice died on July 25 after his motorcycle was "possibly" hit by an SUV on Lakeshore Drive south of Quincy Street in Park Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said.

"He was friends with everyone, and was really cool to hang out with," said Silva. "He was taken from us way too soon."

On Sunday, car and motorcycle enthusiasts remembered Justice, but there was a somber moment when a police officer talked about the importance of road safety.

One of Justice's motorcycles was parked in front of a photo of him. Silva said the 42-year-old always drank Monster energy drinks, so they placed an unopened can on the bike.

