GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Although people can’t ride high in the sky in Herpolsheimer’s Child Passenger Train as they did decades ago, they can still sit in one of the cars, and reminisce.

The train will be on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum from Nov. 17, through Jan. 18, and when you see it, it's sure to bring back childhood memories.

"I remember when I was little, getting to come downtown and go shopping with my parents,” said Erin Schmuker a Grand Rapids resident. "The highlight for sure was being able to ride on the train.”

Schmuker brought her two 7-year-old sons along to see it fully restored.

Herpolsheimer’s Child Passenger Train debuted as “Santa’s Rocket Express” when the department store opened back in 1949.

Dan Schultz also had to come check it out with his grandkids.

“I used to ride in it 60 years ago,” Schultz said. Later on in life, he also took his kids to ride the train.

Even as multiple stores succeeded Herpolsheimer’s, the train stayed.

“The train itself went through several different re-namings,” said Kate Kocienski, vice president of marketing at the museum.

Those names include Rocket Express, Caterpillar Express, and Dino Express.

“It was painted differently, and when the museum received it, actually it was painted in a jungle theme," Kocienski said. "And we’ve restored it."

The train became part of the museum’s Collection in 2000 as a gift from the Peter F. Secchia Family. In 2010, David Winick began restoring the train to its original theme.

Taking a seat, takes you back.

“Baby boomer generation folks coming in, or even Gen X, and saying, 'wow, I remember riding in that as a kid,'" Kocienski said. "There's an immediate nostalgia."

People can peek out the window, to see memories past.

“It went all the way around, so you wanted a spot that was in the front, and you wanted a spot by the window,” Schmuker said.

Life around us changes.

“Yes, I could not fit in as well as I did then,” Schmuker said.

Schultz agrees, "It was a lot harder to get into now.”

The memories, stay the same.

“It was so great to see it again and be able to bring my kids to see it,” Schmuker said.

Schultz added, “I’m really happy they did this, and it’s really cool to see again after so many years.”

Photos in story courtesy of the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

