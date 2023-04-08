Food pantry receives high demand from Hesperia community

Nicole Curtis and her family have been serving this community for generations, and they say they have never seen a demand quite like this before.

Example video title will go here for this video

HESPERIA, Mich. — A Hesperia food pantry is seeing a drastic uptick in service.

Nicole Curtis and her family have been serving this community for generations, and they say they have never seen a demand quite like this before.

“We've had 100 families serving a little over 400 people, we again increased our numbers for the month of July," said Curtis.

And she believes the reason for the spike is high prices at the grocery store.

“I know from hearing from some people it's been because their food stamps have been cut," Curtis says. “I think is the struggle with how much food has increased because we're struggling with that as well, like food is so so expensive.”

But she says the costs to keep the pantry running are adding up.

“We're averaging between $2,000-3,000 a month just to feed this amount of people,” says Curtis.

With various grants and a small income from their church they are making-do. But Nicole says even those resources won't match the recent uptick. Which is why they are asking for ideas and looking for support.

“Being a community is such a great thing, because we can all feed off from each other and help each other out and give back to our community. So any kind of help, we would love it,” said Curtis.

She hopes the help will allow the pantry to remain open and feeding local families.

“My goal personally would be to continue being able to provide food for the people that need it, no questions asked. Because sometimes, like I said, it's so hard for people to ask for help, and we want to just be able to offer it,” said Curtis.

You can help give back to the community by donating canned food and nonperishable items, or submit a cash donation to Hesperia Methodist church.

The pantry is open Mondays 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Wednesdays 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and on your phone.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.