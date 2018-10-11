HOLLAND, Mich. - Larry Erlandson spent his birthday running.

The Holland-area endurance runner is running 70 miles on his 70th birthday. He is going to complete 10 seven-mile loops around Holland, and he started at 4 a.m. on Nov. 10.

He set out to complete this goal in order to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. Erlandson said his nephew has benefited from the Special Olympics program for over 30 years and he wanted to help support the athletes.

The money was raised through other runners who got involved and signed up to run loops with Erlandson. Everyone who signed up and paid the registration fee received an event t-shirt and medal.

Erlandson has completed other endurance events on his birthday in the past. In the year of his 60th birthday, he ran six marathons. For his 65th birthday, he ran 65 miles. Each time he raised money for a local charity.

The money from this run will go to Special Olympics Michigan Area 12, which serves athletes in Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon Counties.

