Giving Guide: How you can spread holiday cheer in Kent County this season

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — For many families across the nation, the holidays can be the most difficult time of year.
Here in Kent County, many agencies and organizations are ready to step in to ease that holiday burden for families, but they need your help. From donations to volunteering, every little bit will assist families in need.
The Heart of West Michigan United Way has put together a a holiday giving and volunteer guide. Opportunities include donating hats and gloves, toys for children, volunteering at area libraries, delivering gifts to seniors and assisting in making meals or wrapping presents.
You can find the complete giving and volunteer guide below.
Here is a list of participating organizations:
- American Red Cross
- Arbor Circle
- AYA Youth Collective
- Baxter Community Center
- Blandford Nature Center
Bethany Christian Services
- Catholic Charities West Michigan
- D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s
- Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services
- Degage Ministries & Mel Trotter Ministries
- Equest Center
- Family Promise of Grand Rapids
- Grace’s Table
- Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
- Heart of West MI United Way
- Howard Christensen Nature Center
- Kent District Library
- Kentwood Parks & Recreation
- Meals on Wheels
- Meaning in Colors
- Our Hope Association
- Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan
- The Salvation Army of Kent County
- SECOM Resource Center
- Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association
- Samaritas
- The Other Way Ministries
- United Church Outreach Ministry (UCOM)
- Urban Institute of Contemporary Art
- YWCA West Central Michigan
