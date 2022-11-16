Giving Guide: How you can spread holiday cheer in Kent County this season

Many agencies and organizations are ready to step in to ease that holiday burden for families, but they need your help.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — For many families across the nation, the holidays can be the most difficult time of year.

Here in Kent County, many agencies and organizations are ready to step in to ease that holiday burden for families, but they need your help. From donations to volunteering, every little bit will assist families in need.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way has put together a a holiday giving and volunteer guide. Opportunities include donating hats and gloves, toys for children, volunteering at area libraries, delivering gifts to seniors and assisting in making meals or wrapping presents.

You can find the complete giving and volunteer guide below.

Here is a list of participating organizations:

American Red Cross

Arbor Circle

AYA Youth Collective

Baxter Community Center

Blandford Nature Center

Bethany Christian Services

Bethany Christian Services Catholic Charities West Michigan

D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services

Degage Ministries & Mel Trotter Ministries

Equest Center

Family Promise of Grand Rapids

Grace’s Table

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Heart of West MI United Way

Howard Christensen Nature Center

Kent District Library

Kentwood Parks & Recreation

Meals on Wheels

Meaning in Colors

Our Hope Association

Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan

The Salvation Army of Kent County

SECOM Resource Center

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association

Samaritas

The Other Way Ministries

United Church Outreach Ministry (UCOM)

Urban Institute of Contemporary Art

YWCA West Central Michigan

