Hundreds gather to celebrate life of recent Grand Rapids Christian grad killed in car accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday night, hundreds of family members, friends, classmates and teammates of John Holmes came out to celebrate his life at Grand Rapids Christian High School.

"Its a good reminder for all of us that every day matters, and John lived that way," says principal Brad Mockabee.

Holmes was killed on Saturday night in a single car accident. He had just graduated from Grand Rapids Christian.

"Passionate, full of life, full of energy, high motor, high character kid," recalls Ruben Riley, Holmes's football coach at GRCHS.

Riley isn't surprised by the huge turnout for his memorial. To him, it just shows who John was.

"He was just a kid who was wise beyond his years from a standpoint of knowing how to love people," says Riley. "Knowing how to impact people and knowing how to be around people and make them feel wanted. Making them feel necessary."

A multi-sport athlete and a gifted student, Holmes was on his way to the Ivy League, Brown University, to play football. And Mockabee is certain success would have followed him.

"He was a determined young man who, it didn't matter what field he chose," says Mockabee. "He was going to do great things. He was going to impact the world."

And while the chance to impact the world was taken away, his community is thankful they had him.

"He was a great leader in our community," says GRCHS basketball coach Eric Taylor. "I think that's shown by the level of support that we're seeing here tonight."

The memorial was held at the GRCHS football field, where people gathered at the 50-yard line for a prayer.

