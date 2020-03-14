GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Saturday, the Kent County Health Department gave a daily update on coronavirus in the county, which included a message on how people can help their local community.

Dr. Adam London, a health officer with KCHD, said in total the county has had 20 tests come back negative, three tests were positive and 39 tests are still pending results from the state laboratory. However, tests are still being sent in to state officials on an ongoing basis.

There are now 25 presumptive positive cases in Michigan.

London said he appreciates the positive response from the community, in the way events have been canceled, people have changed their way of life and people have prepared to handle this pandemic.

London said the health department has been asked by area residents how they can help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The department will be giving some practical ways people can help in the coming days.

"Today, I want to encourage you to think about those in the community that could really use some help with food and nutrition," said London. "There are many in our community that just don't have the financial ability to do that sort of preparation with food and other supplies."

London urged people who are looking for ways to help to donate to Kids' Food Basket. The non-profit organization will be providing meals for students who normally rely on getting their lunch from school. All Michigan K-12 schools are closed for the next three weeks.

Kids' Food Basket is asking that people volunteer, to help the organization prepare and pack food that is now critically needed by local families. Individuals who are healthy and interested in volunteering can sign up on the Kids' Food Basket website.

In lieu of volunteering, monetary donations are also incredibly helpful to KFB. Those can also be made on their website.

