Kent County playgrounds reopen, will not be regularly sanitized

Even though things are still uncertain with the virus, epidemiologist Brian Hartl says visiting the playground is a safe activity.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sydney Buchholz and her two-year-old son, Oliver, have a lot of fun at Millennium Park.

"I've been missing the grounds and the beach," says Buchholz. "So its nice to have it open again."

And now, the two can enjoy the playgrounds once again. Playgrounds are open again now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted, but with a caution from the Kent County Parks Department: The playgrounds will not be regularly sanitized.

Epidemiologist Brian Hartl says that's okay as long as you follow some guidelines, like social distancing.

"This virus is spread person to person," explains Hartl, the supervising epidemiologist at the Kent County Health Department. "So if you see a lot of people at the playground and you can't keep a safe distance from other kids, maybe it's time to find a different playground or wait."

Hartl also says if the bathroom at the park is open, its a good idea to wash your hands before heading home instead of grabbing the hand sanitizer.

"We always say that soap and water is the best option for washing your hands," says Hartl. "Hand sanitizer is always kind of like the emergency situation between hand washing."

A practice Buchholz plans to do with her son.

"We'll just take care of our own hygiene as soon as we leave the park," she says.

Even though things are still uncertain with the virus, Hartl says visiting the playgrounds is a safe activity.

"Be active, get the heart rate pumping," encourages Hartl. "Maintain those precautions and get outside and enjoy it."

To learn more about what amenities are now open at Kent County Parks, click here.

More stories about 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: