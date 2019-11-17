WYOMING, Mich. — Artwork created by men and women in prison is on display at the Kent District Libary's Wyoming branch at 3350 Michael Ave SW. The library is hosting the Crossroads Prison Art Project now through Dec. 5.

All art in the show has been created by incarcerated members of the Crossroads Prison Ministries mentorship program. Crossroads is a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit that connects people in prison with outside mentors and they can study the Bible together. In a statement, Eliezer Yeong, Crossroads' project coordinator, said the organization hopes the gallery will open people's eyes to the reality of mass incarceration and will inspire people to advocate and care for those behind bars.

"When people view this art, they get to see people’s stories. They get to see men and women in prison in perhaps a new light,” Yeong said, “Many men and women in prison have made bad decisions that got them there, but they are also brimming with potential to give back to society.”

Artwork in the gallery is featured from different states and countries, from Wisconsin to South Africa. Crossroads Prison Ministries works in prisons across the world.

According to Crossroads Prison Ministries, there are 2.2 million people behind bars in the U.S. and while the country accounts for 5% of the world's population, it houses 22% of the world's prisoners.

"I believe that the artwork is a beautiful conversation starter in saying that person that is incarcerated is a man and woman made in the image of God. But also could be a husband or wife, father or mother, son or daughter, a sibling. They are more than just their crime," Yeong said.

The Crossroads Prison Art Project publishes a quarterly art journal that will be available at the library during the showing. Admission to the gallery is free.

