Kids’ Food Basket seeks decorated brown bags for kids in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kids’ Food Basket hopes to collect 150,000 decorated bags over the next month in honor of Brown Bag Decorating Day on Sept. 30.

The community is encouraged to decorate paper bags and donate them to the Sack Supper program. They will be filled with healthy food for hungry children and families in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

“We feed our future by providing healthy, nutritious, ready-to-eat meals on a daily basis to children and families in need,” President and Founding CEO, Bridget Clark Whitney said.

“Decorating bags is a way to add a touch of love to every Sack Supper that goes to nourishes a child who is struggling with food insecurity. With every bag decorated bag by our community, we take one step closer to realizing a hunger-free West Michigan for all.”

Bag donations can be collected until the Brown Bag Decorating Day drive-thru party on Sept. 30 from 12 to 5 p.m. Interested individuals or groups can drop off bags and celebrate from inside their car at any of the three Kids’ Food Basket locations.

Bags can also be dropped off at any location on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mailing bags are also encouraged.

Program coordinators say the bags will be used in public schools, so they cannot contain religious messages. No paint, glitter, feathers or stickers are allowed either.

