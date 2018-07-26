West Michigan law enforcement officers are holding a new bowling event on Saturday. Everyone is invited to take part in "Leave No Pin Standing" to benefit Special Olympics Michigan.

It's at Westgate Bowl on Alpine Avenue in Comstock Park. Awards will be given to the top fundraiser, oldest bowler and youngest bowler. There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. A donation of $100 is requested per team of four bowlers. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Bowling begins at noon. Special Olympics Michigan athletes bowl for free.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run organizes events all year to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan.

