GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sunday morning, Trinity Lutheran Church dedicated a sculpture that was created in 1981 in honor of President Gerald R. Ford.

The piece of art, "Night Flight," was gifted to the Grand Rapids church by the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

"It's a wonderful piece to share with the community," said Robert Linstrom, senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The sculpture was made by John Parker and it was birthed out of his interest in beings that take flight, like insects and birds. Linstrom says people tend to interpret the abstract piece in different ways.

"You can see whatever you wish in this," he said.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located on Fulton Street, right on the edge of East Grand Rapids—Ford's hometown.

Linstrom says the public is welcome to come out and see the sculpture.

