Local LGBTQ leaders celebrate historic ruling, but say there's 'more work' to be done

"We have so much more work to do to ensure that we are protected and that we are treated equally and fairly just like our straight allies are."

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBTQ rights from a conservative court.

The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBTQ workers.

Erin Knott and her team at Equality Michigan had been keeping their eyes on the courtroom, awaiting the Supreme Court's ruling of LBGTQ discrimination in the workplace.

"This is a historic decision and it affirms that LGBTQ people are and should be protected from discrimination under federal law," Knott said.

While she recognizes the victory in the case, Knott said she doesn't want sight to be lost on where the movement towards true equality still needs to go.

"Discrimination in the workplace is now illegal under federal law, but federal law is different than state law. And here in Michigan, we have a civil rights act known as the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act that does not specifically protect sexual orientation, gender identity and expression. So, I’m calling today on the majority leader and the speaker of the house to modernize the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act," she explained.

Thomas Pierce, executive director of the Grand Rapids Pride Center echoed similar sentiments, saying LGBTQ employees will see a benefit from the ruling, but adds the fight for equality isn't over.

"This really gives that teeth that legal teeth that we need as a community to apply for a job and not have to worry about talking about our family or our partner. Or, if you’re planning to transition on the job worrying what does that look like…could someone who just had a problem with my transition lead to me not having a job?" he said.

Pierce is encouraging community members to register to vote and sign petitions, such as the Fair and Equal initiative, that can lead to more change.

Both Pierce and Knott are urging individuals to speak with their state leaders about expanding the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act to cover sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity.

Anyone who has experienced discrimination, harassment, or violence due to their identity as an LGBTQ member is encouraged to contact Equality Michigan for assistance.

