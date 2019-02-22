GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The longtime host of the Children's Bible Hour in Grand Rapids, Charlie VanderMeer died Friday at the age of the age of 84.

Keys for Kids Ministries posted information about his passing on the organization's Facebook Page. Keys for Kids Executive Director Greg Yoder described Charlie "as an amazing man of God, who wanted kids and families to know and follow Christ."

Keys for Kids says Uncle Charlie passed away quietly at his home Friday afternoon surrounded by family and friends.

Yoder said he had a chance to visit Charlie on Thursday. He said VanderMeer wanted to share a favorite message, "It's not WHAT you know, it's WHO you know. I'm talking about Jesus Christ."

Yoder says Charlie VanderMeer had been involved with Keys for Kids for nearly 70 years. Funeral arrangements are pending. Charlie is survived by his wife Bette, two daughters and a son.

