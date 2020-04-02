COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit reached a huge milestone this week.

Lori's Voice announced Monday evening that it has reached a total of $1 million in grants to benefit area children with special needs.

During the last several years, the all-volunteer organized has experienced continued growth in both the number of children served and the money granted.

“In comparison to today, our assistance the first couple years seems laughably small," founder Lori Hastings said in a press release announcing the news. "But, we stayed true to our mission and those numbers have grown substantially. Reaching the million dollar milestone is a goal we have always strived for and we are proud of such an accomplishment."

Lori's Voice works to inspire children with neuromuscular challenges, degenerative diseases and mobility issues to be the best they can be. The nonprofit recognizes how often children with special needs are left behind in society and has committed to enhancing an individual's independence and quality of life.

Financial assistance grants through Lori's Voice take on many forms, including paying for therapy, special needs camps and experiences, adaptive equipment, medication, hospital transportation and various other needs of a child's family not typically covered my insurance.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Community Outreach on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.