Mayor Bliss joined by hundreds to plant 200 trees in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Up to 200 trees will be planted, and 50 more given away after volunteers come together to beautify the Grand Rapids area, with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss helping to lead the charge.

She is joined by 200 volunteers and community members to fill 10,000 of the 30,000 tree vacancies in the south side of Grand Rapids. Their other goal is to grow the urban tree canopy in the city to 40%.

"My family has been planting trees with Friends (of Grand Rapids Parks) for around 10 years through our business and through the community tree planting events," says Kris Spaulding, President and Owner of Brewery Vivant and Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is a citizen led, nonprofit founded in 2008. Their goal is to make Grand Rapids the healthiest, most shade and park equitable city in America.

"Trees are so important in creating a vibrant atmosphere, cleaning the air we breathe and reducing utility bills for our residents," says Spaulding.

The mayor kicked off the event at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center at 1 p.m. on Sept. 30 during the first shift, which ended at 4. There will be two more shifts on Saturday, Oct. 1. The first will be from 9 a.m. to noon, then 1 p.m. to 4.

