Meijer Gardens celebrates 25th year of holiday exhibition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the past 25 years, the Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has wowed visitors, during the holiday season. This year the tradition continues but with a few changes, including the sponsor.

Meijer Gardens is opening its 25th annual Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition this week with its new title sponsor, Metro Health. Visitors will be able to explore iconic symbols from around the globe while celebrating fact and folklore, both past and present. Highlights include 46 trees and displays representing countries and cultures from across the world, the Railway Garden and the holiday wonderland that encompasses it.

The Railway Garden is always a hit with visitors from West Michigan.

"The unique horticultural artistry of the Railway Garden complements the trolleys, trains and handcrafted buildings replicating 37 Grand Rapids landmarks," said Laurene Grunwald, director of sculpture, art collections, exhibitions and installations.

Angela Cunningham

RELATED: Well that's a pickle! German Christmas tree traditions explained

RELATED: Chrysanthemums and More celebrates fall at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition officially goes on display Tuesday, Nov. 26 and will remain open through Jan. 5, 2020. It is one of many opportunities people will have to enjoy the holiday spirit at Meijer Gardens this season.

Family-friendly activities are offered throughout the exhibition, and times and dates can be found on Meijer Gardens' website. They are also listed below:

Extended Holiday Hours: Open until 9 p.m. on Dec. 17-21, 23, 26-28 and 30. (PLEASE NOTE: Meijer Gardens is CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day).

The Original Dickens Carolers: Tuesdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17, 6 to 8 p.m.

Santa Visits: Tuesdays Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Rooftop Reindeer: Saturdays Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Christmas Cabaret Gala: Wednesday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. (RSVP required)

Winter-Time Walks: (Dec. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020)

Admission to Meijer Gardens is free for members. Cost for non-members are as follows:

Adults (14–64): $14.50

Seniors (65 and older): $11.00

Students (w/ student ID): $11.00

Children (5–13): $7.00

Children (3–4): $4.00

Children (2 and younger): Free

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.