Meijer offers #BlackHistory Month T-shirt designed by Grand Rapids teen and local artist

West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) and Meijer teamed up to bring exclusive Black History Month T-shirt to shoppers.

Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy junior Elijah Brown and professional artist Jasmine Bruce joined forces through West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) to design and print a Black History Month T-shirt exclusive to Meijer. The limited supply of shirts will be available at 220 Meijer stores across the Midwest all month long, or while supplies last.

Brown, a student in WMCAT’s nationally-recognized Teen Arts + Tech Program and Bruce, a professional artist and instructor for the program were asked by WMCAT and Meijer to design a T-shirt in honor of Black History Month. With an original quote and concept from Brown and the design brought to life by Bruce, nearly 4,000 shirts are available at participating Meijer stores.

The shirt reads, “This isn’t just a month, it’s everyday for us. #blackhistory” and features a bird released from a cage. Inspired by the events of the last year, his design concept is rooted in honoring the lives of Black people making history today.

“When we talk about Black History Month we tend to talk about the past,” shared Brown. “With this design, I wanted to recognize that what is happening in our world today is a part of our history and it should be remembered.”

West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) and Meijer teamed up to bring exclusive Black History Month T-shirt to shoppers 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Bruce, one of Grand Rapids’ most inspiring and impactful artists, joined the project because it aligned with her focus to transform and heal through her art.

“When Elijah and I first met to explore ideas, I was drawn to Maya Angelou’s poem, ‘Caged Bird’ and its themes of captivity and freedom,” shared Bruce, freelance illustrator and visual artist. I worked this into the concept and it became the foundation of the design. It resonated strongly with us both to honor black lives and share the importance of black history with others.”

The originally-designed and printed T-shirts can be purchased at Meijer in six states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio. The shirts are part of the retailer’s Black History Month collection featuring eight shirts and sweatshirts honoring the month.

“We are proud to support WMCAT with our business and to bring Elijah and Jasmine’s vision to life on our racks,” said Shawn T. Colley, Divisional Merchandising Manager of Men’s Apparel and Team Sports for Meijer. “This shirt design is clearly meaningful and we are excited to offer it to our customers as part of our Black History Month collection.”

The Teen Arts + Tech Program at WMCAT gives young people space to creatively amplify their voices - especially on issues that matter to them. With a focus on connecting teens within the West Michigan community, students from all eight Grand Rapids Public high schools gain valuable experience by being immersed in community-based projects with mentorship from professionals focused on visual media arts and technology engagement.

Ambrose, WMCAT’s own custom design and screen-printing business, was also contracted by Meijer to print all 4,000 shirts. Each one was hand-printed in Grand Rapids and helps support the mission of WMCAT to provide equitable access to opportunity in West Michigan.

“We should recognize Black history every month, not just in February,” explained Brown. “I hope this becomes a movement - I’d love to see it go around the world!”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.