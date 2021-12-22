Mel Trotter brings holiday cheer with Christmas meal

Volunteers served the annual holiday lunch to community members who may be experiencing hunger and homelessness.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries helped bring holiday spirit to many with its annual Christmas Meal on Wednesday.

There was plenty of food, along with a Christmas movie and a gift for each person.

Guests enjoyed an appetizer, salad, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and dessert.

COVID-19 protocols were in place, including masks and social distancing.

