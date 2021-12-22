x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Mel Trotter brings holiday cheer with Christmas meal

Volunteers served the annual holiday lunch to community members who may be experiencing hunger and homelessness.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries helped bring holiday spirit to many with its annual Christmas Meal on Wednesday. 

Volunteers served their annual holiday lunch to community members who may be experiencing hunger and homelessness.

There was plenty of food, along with a Christmas movie and a gift for each person.

Guests enjoyed an appetizer, salad, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and dessert.

COVID-19 protocols were in place, including masks and social distancing.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Grand Rapids Public Library celebrates 150 years