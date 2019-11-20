GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, Nov. 20 is Mel Trotter's annual turkey drive.

This drive, dubbed the Turkey Drop, happens every year through collaborative efforts between Mel Trotter Ministries, WOOD Radio and Celebration! Cinema.

For the entire day, frozen turkeys are collected for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. Mel Trotter says this year the goal is to collect 1,600 turkeys because it's the 16th anniversary of the event.

This year, Mel Trotter is also asking for coats -- the Mission is in significant need of winter coats for its Code Blue Drive.

Pick up a turkey or a new/like-new coat and drop either off anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday to the following locations:

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX located at 2121 Celebration Dr NE

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South located at 1506 Eastport Dr

Mel Trotter Ministries Downtown Location located at 225 Commerce Ave SW

Monetary donations are also accepted before, on or after Turkey Drop day. Mel Trotters says that with every $15 donated, they are able to purchase at least 1 turkey. To make a donation, click here.

