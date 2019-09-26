GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A newly opened Grand Rapids nightclub is rebuilding in more ways than one after an alleged drunk driver drove through its front entrance.

"A terrible crisis, and you pray something like this never happens," said Metro Grand Rapids' owner operator Joshua Sadowski.

Related: Drunk driver crashes car into Grand Rapids bar

One person was taken into custody overnight Monday as a result of the incident at Metro, which has been open on South Division Ave. for just two months.

Sadowski said he was in the back parking lot when it happened.

"This was one of those strange things that's completely beyond our control, and really beyond anybody's control unfortunately, except the driver of the car," Sadowski said Thursday.

Two people inside the car suffered minor injuries, according to Grand Rapids Police, but none of the bar patrons were hurt.

Metro held their grand opening at the end of July, after rehabbing the entire building, which was formally home to Yester Years Lounge.

"Metro was a concept built very specifically for this location," Sadowski said of the bar, which is several miles away from the downtown area.

The bar has been open seven days a week until now, with live music events planned for most evenings. The forced closure this week has led Sadowski and his team to reflect on the past two months.

"We're taking all the feedback that we've gotten over the last two months from our customers and our staff, to look at just everything" he said.

The bar will be open for pre-planned events this weekend, but the official re-launch party will be held Saturday, Oct. 5. Sadowski said the party will highlight responsible drinking and offer specials for designated drivers, as well as, diverse programming including electronic and Latin music.

"When we are fully back up and running next Saturday, I feel confident that we are going to have the top level of establishment that we've all wanted, that people are looking for and that Grand Rapids needs," Sadowski said.

Sadowski said they are also considering the possibility of being open five days a week in the future.

To keep up with Metro's events, follow their Facebook page or their Instagram.

Sadowski said the nightclub is also looking for people to add to their Street Team, which helps with event promotion — contact them on Facebook or Instagram to get involved.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.