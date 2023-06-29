Michigan community centers able to expand services due to $60M grant

This grant funding builds on Gov. Whitmer's 'Make it in Michigan' strategy.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced today the availability of up to $60 million in Community Center Grant program funds for Michigan municipalities and organizations to expand programs or work on capital projects.

“Community Centers are essential for thriving communities, and they offer Michiganders places to gather, connect, learn, and access resources,” said Governor Whitmer. “This funding for community centers across Michigan will help us deliver on our ‘Make it in Michigan’ vision for economic development by revitalizing places to make them more attractive to live, work, and invest. Let’s keep working together to make every region of our state a place where anyone can envision a bright future.”

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said these grants build on Whitmer's 'Make it in Michigan' strategy. The goal of this strategy is to win projects, invest in people and revitalize places.

Applicants for the grants can apply for both options, the program grants and the capital project grants, however each organization cannot exceed $2.5M in their request. The deadline for applications is August 31.

The capital project grant uses could include but are not limited to new construction, remodeling existing structures, purchasing land, purchasing equipment, purchasing and installing energy efficient heating and/or cooling equipment, installing renewable energy systems, weatherizing facility, replacing roof and windows, and/or installing/updating recreation fields.

Meanwhile, the community center program grant uses could include but are not limited to mentoring, STEM education, environmental justice activities, renewable energy information, disaster preparedness, outdoor education, before or after-school education, volunteer programs, youth volunteer efforts, career or workforce training, recreational or athletic activities, senior activities, veteran support activities, food access, wraparound services, health services, behavioral services and licensed childcare.

The grant program will be overseen by The Michigan Community Service Commission.

“The variety in funding options allows communities to decide what the local needs are and the means to address to those needs,” said Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes. “The investment in Michigan neighborhoods will continue to improve the lives of residents across the state, ensuring more Michiganders have an equal opportunity to prosperity.”

For more information and to apply for one of these grants you can visit Michigan.gov/CommunityCenterGrants.

